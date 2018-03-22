Director emotional over retirement plan

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Robert R. Requintina

BOX-office film director Cathy Garcia-Molina has confirmed that she is finally retiring from show business in 2019.

“Yes I am. Matagal na actually ito. Every time I make films and every time they say I make people happy, alam ko na there are two children who are not, just because I am not with them,” said Molina when asked if she was really retiring from the entertainment business, during an interview on “Tonight With Boy Abunda” on ABS-CBN.



“And these are the growing years of my kids, especially after my husband left. Parang ako na lang ang meron sila.

Hindi pa ako makapag-stay with them,” Molina said.

“Being a single mom, it was hard because the kind of life that I want to give them, the kind of school that I want to send them to, it needed me to earn more. Hindi ko maiwan ang trabaho ko.

“But I know things are happening for my children. Two months ago, I cannot tell this publicly. Pero meron nangyayari sa anak ko.

“Right away I went kila Direk Olive (Lamasan) kasi I wanted to resign right away. Tapos nagkataon na ‘yung boyfriend ko po ngayon, parang mas gusto talaga nya na tutukan ko na lang ‘yung mga anak ko and he is willing to work for us.

“I took the chance, eto at may nag-o-offer. E ang dream ko talaga is maging mother and maging housewife which I have never realized. I’m hoping to realize that dream.

“Magti-teenager na ‘yung mga anak ko, they need me. Sabi ko nga 25 years of my life is para sa show business, 24 years for ABS- CBN, siguro tama na ‘yun. More than half of my life I have served. It’s time that I serve my children,” said Molina, director of the movie “My Perfect You.”

Other successful films she directed include “Unexpectedly Yours,” “A Very Special Love,” “You Changed My Life In a Moment,” “My Ex and Whys,” etc.

Molina gamely showed some pictures of the memorable Kapamilya stars she worked with during the “Name the Kapamilya Star” portion of the late-night talk show.

Laging on time: Bea Alonzo

Nakakatapos ng eksena sa isang take: John Lloyd Cruz. “I miss you Lloydie!”

Kaugali mo: Daniel Padilla

Laging may bisita sa set: Sarah Geronimo. “Parents n’ya. Si Mommy Divine.”

Hindi napagalitan: Kathryn Bernardo. “Hardly”

Hindi mo gusto bago mo sya nakatrabaho: “Isa si Gerald Anderson. Ayoko po sya eh. Ayoko. Hindi ako nagagalingan, hindi ako napo-pogian. Lahat ‘yun kinain ko. Isa pala syang pogi inside and out at napakagaling.”

Star who changed your life: John Lloyd Cruz

Star na tutoong nagpakilig sa’yo: John Lloyd Cruz and Daniel Padilla

Star na nakatampuhan mo: John Lloyd Cruz

Pinaka-sexy: Daniel Padilla

Star you missed the most: John Lloyd Cruz. “Literal na tanong, asan ka na ba?”

Related

comments