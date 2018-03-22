Draft agreement for OFWs in Kuwait being finalized

By Argyll Cyrus B. Geducos

President Duterte yesterday revealed that the government is finalizing the draft of the agreement that seeks to improve the working conditions of overseas Filipino workers in Kuwait.



Duterte made the announcement as he explained why he was late for the 39th Commencement Exercises of the Philippine National Police Academy “Maragtas” Class of 2018 in Silang, Cavite in which he was guest of honor.

According to the President, he worked all night with Labor and Employment Secretary Silvestre Bello III on the draft agreement which will be brought to Kuwait. “Honestly, I was late because we were working on the final draft that will be brought to Kuwait by Secretary Bello and I added some requirements,” Duterte said.

According to Duterte, he demanded that the agreement will be a government to government contract which seeks to improve the working conditions of OFWs.

“There will be some mandatory provisions like they should be allowed to sleep at least seven hours a day,” he said.

“That they will be fed nutritious food. And that I will not – we will not allow leftovers to be eaten by our countrymen. Palutuin sila ng kanila,” Duterte added.

Duterte also said that he demanded that employers will not confiscate the passports of OFWs. “If at all, it will be surrendered diyan sa table sa arrivals section of any country where the Filipinos are working in numbers,” he said.

He added that he also demanded that OFWs be allowed to take holidays off or have holiday pay.

The draft agreement between the Philippines and Kuwait stemmed from the death of Joanna Demafelis, an OFW whose body was found stuffed inside a freezer in an abandoned apartment in the Gulf state.

