Duterte backs 6-month shutdown of Boracay

By Genalyn D. Kabiling

President Duterte is inclined to support the proposed temporary closure of Boracay to pave the way for the rehabilitation of the world famous beach destination.



The President said he would back any recommendation of Department of Interior and Local Government officer-in-charge Undersecretary Eduardo Año who claimed it would take six months to rehabilitate the island.

“Kagabi, sabi niya, Boracay, he thinks, will take a little bit longer. And I answered him, sabi ko, ‘General, nandiyan ka, I placed you there, whatever is your decision I will support you. Bahala ka. You just make the recommendation and if I find everything that is all right and in consonance with the – diretso na’,” Duterte said before the assembly of the League of Municipalities of the Philippines at the historic landmark Manila Hotel.

“Sabi niya, it will take about something like six months. Sabi ko, ‘then do it.’ Kayo man rin ang nagsira ng Boracay hindi man kami,” he added.

A government task force has recommended the closure of Boracay for a maximum period of one year to allow the government to implement rehabilitation works due to environmental degradation. The recommendation was made by Año, Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Roy Cimatu, and Tourism Secretary Wanda Teo following the inspection of the island.

The President threatened to shut down Boracay after becoming a “cesspool” due to its sewerage and waste management problems. He also disclosed plans to place Boracay under a state of calamity to ensure the swift release of funds needed for rehabilitation efforts.

