Filipinos very happy with life

By Alexandria Dennise San Juan

A record-high number of Filipinos said that they are very happy and satisfied with their life, a Social Weather Stations Survey said.



The survey conducted in December last year showed that 94 percent of adult Filipinos said they are “very/fairly happy” with life in general. On the other hand, a record-high 92 percent are “very/fairly satisfied” with the lives they have.

Of the respondents who said they are very/fairly happy with life, 57 percent said they are very happy, 37 percent fairly happy, five percent not very happy, and one percent said not at all happy.

This was four points higher than the 90 percent very/fairly happy in September 2017 and two points above the previous highest record of 92 percent in June 1996.

The 57 percent who rated themselves as very happy was also a record-high from the previous record of 46 percent in December 2016.

The SWS said happiness (percent very happy and percent fairly happy) has always been high, starting at 85 percent when SWS first conducted the survey in July 1991, asking the question, “If you were to consider your life in general these days, how happy or unhappy would you say you are on the whole?”

The lowest recorded percentage of happiness was 78 percent in March 2001.

Of the respondents who said they were very/fairly satisfied with their life, 56 percent said they were very satisfied, 37 percent fairly satisfied, six percent not very satisfied, and one percent said not at all satisfied.

