Lady Eagles survive UE; AdU adds to NU’s woes

By Kristel Satumbaga

Games Saturday

(The Arena, San Juan City)

8 a.m. – FEU vs UE (Men’s)

10 a.m. – Ateneo vs UP (Men’s)

2 p.m. – FEU vs UP (Women’s)

4 p.m. – UE vs La Salle (Women’s)

Powerhouse Ateneo bolstered its Final Four chances yesterday as it turned back the surprisingly stubborn University of the East, 25-14, 18-25, 25-13, 25-18, while Adamson stunned National University in four sets in UAAP women’s volleyball at The Arena in San Juan City.



The Lady Eagles encountered some precarious moments after losing the second set but the brilliant all-around performance of Kat Tolentino enabled them to get their offensive rhythm back and pull it through.

The Lady Falcons, on the other hand, posted their second straight with a 25-19, 25-15, 18-25, 25-13 thumping of the NU Lady Bulldogs.

With the win, the Lady Falcons evened their record to 5-5 while dealing the Lady Bulldogs their third straight defeat, and in the process fell to 6-4 in a tie with idle Far Eastern University.

Since taking an 8-3 lead, the Lady Eagles were never threatened although the Recto-based spikers made some good run in the fourth set that made their match more exciting.

But the Lady Eagles proved to be the more superior squad as they leaned on their experience to outhustle the Lady Warriors.

It was Ateneo’s third straight win, thus improving their record to 8-3 – not far behind league-leading and reigning champion La Salle which is toting an 8-2 mark.

Ateneo needs to win one of three remaining games to clinch a semis berth.

Tolentino was a pure joy to watch with her athleticism as she finished with 22 points built on 16 kills and five blocks apart from one ace.

UE took the second set – thanks to its big and consistent serves.

But when Ateneo managed to figure it out, the Lady Warriors struggled big time in both ends.

UE absorbed its second straight loss after a rare back-to-back wins to sink deeper in the standings with a dismal 2-9 card.

Earlier, Far Eastern University overpowered University of the Philippines, 25-22, 25-20, 25-21, to clinch at least a playoff for a Final Four berth in the men’s division.

Jude Garcia and Redijohn Paler scored 13 points apiece for the Tamaraws, who posted 12 blocks to improve to 8-2, tying the Ateneo Eagles for second to third places.

