NBI nabs fake dentist

By Bonita L. Ermac

ILIGAN CITY – The National Bureau of Investigation arrested a fake lady dentist during an entrapment operation the other day in Barangay Tipanoy here.



NBI Iligan District Chief Atty. Abdul Jamal D. Dimaporo identified the suspect as one Josephine “Neneng” Velasco who is said to be illegally practicing dentist work.

NBI Operatives caught Velasco doing tooth extraction on one of his unwilling victims inside her illegal dental clinic.

Dimaporo said Violation of Republic Act 9484, a law regulating the dentistry practice so as the Philippine Dental Association Iligan Chapter complained against the suspect.

