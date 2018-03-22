Rody dines with Sharon sans Kiko

By Argyll Cyrus B. Geducos

President Duterte had dinner with Megastar Sharon Cuneta in Malacañang Tuesday despite political differences with the singer-actress’ husband Sen. Kiko Pangilinan.



Photos shared by Special Assistant to the President Christopher “Bong” Go in his Facebook page late Tuesday showed Duterte smiling as he dines with Cuneta whom he earlier described as a good family friend.

“Dinner with PRRD and Sharon Cuneta. Sarap ng sardinas,” Go said in his post which did not identify the other people present during the dinner.

In a Facebook post, Cuneta gushed about her encounter with the President and even said that she was excited to tell her husband, a member of the opposition Liberal Party, about the dinner which was also attended by her older brother Chet Cuneta. She also posted photos of the pen they received as a gift from the President.

“Got home before sunrise then my hubby woke up to start his day. ‘Di pa ko nakakatanggal ng make-up cos I was excitedly making him kuwento about the President and kuya and our friends and how much fun we had,” Sharon said.

She added that Pangilinan was happy for her and her brother and clarified that the political differences between the senator and the President are nothing personal. She also said that the two politicians respect each other.

“He’s so chill and happy that kuya and I are happy! ‘Di naman personal ang ‘di nila pagkakasundo sa pulitika,” Cuneta said.

“Sabi nga ni Tatay Digong kanina eh – they respect each other even if they disagree on certain things. Well – that’s why it’s nice that we live in a free country. Politics? Temporary,” she added.

