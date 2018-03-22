Thousands lose homes in Cebu fire

By Lesley Caminade Vestil

LAPU-LAPU CITY – The third fire incident that broke out in Cebu in the last two days has left over a thousand homeless.



According to Fire Officer 1 Dennis Bacalso of the Lapu-Lapu City Fire department, it took two hours to put out the blaze that engulfed Barangay Basak, Lapu-Lapu City Tuesday at 3 p.m.

The fire, he said, was able to spread fast with most houses in the area made of light materials. He noted the area was also difficult to access.

Bacalso said the fire started at the house of one Federico Degamo and was blamed on loose electrical wiring.

The BFP estimated the damage at P600,000.

Only last Friday, two siblings died while more than 300 houses were destroyed in a fire that occurred in Sitios Paradise, Kitchen, and Camansi in Barangay Pajo here.

Few minutes later, another fire hit Sitio Humay-humay, Barangay Gun-ob in the same city, destroying three houses.

