5 held for prostitution

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Mar T. Supnad

HERMOSA, Bataan – Authorities arrested five women for prostitution in a hotel here, Thursday.

Sr. Supt. Marcelo B Dayag, Bataan police director, reported the arrest of the five came after they launched an operation inside Le Rasso Hotel in Brgy. Culis.



He identified the suspects as Cristina Rose Macalinao, April Macalinao, Clarisse Canales, Rosalie Arcilla, and Lily Maquiling.

CIDG Chief Inspector Reyson Bagain, operation leader, said their initial goal was to rescue Lily whom, according to intel reports, was a minor being pimped by Cristina Rose and company.

“But when we checked her real age it turned out she was already on legal age so we also included her in the criminal complaint,” Bagain pointed out.

Related

comments