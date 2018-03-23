Alab keeps ABL ‘bonus’ bid alive

By Jonas Terrado

San Miguel Alab Pilipinas is hopeful that Renaldo Balkman’s ankle sprain won’t be as serious as it appeared after the world import sustained the injury in Wednesday’s 84-67 victory over CLS Knights Indonesia in the ASEAN Basketball League at the Caloocan Sports Complex.



Alab team owner Charlie Dy said the former New York Knicks forward appears to be doing just fine, although the severity of the injury won’t be known until Balkman’s left ankle is checked by renowned sports doctor Raul Canlas today.

Balkman missed the whole second half after getting hurt late in the second quarter while running down the floor, and left the venue with help from a pair of security personnel.

His absence was hardly felt as Alab coasted to a wire-to-wire victory that kept coach Jimmy Alapag’s wards in contention for a top two finish and an outright semifinals berth going into the final elimination round match against the same Indonesian squad in Sta. Rosa, Laguna.

