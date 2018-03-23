Azkals survive Fiji scare

by Rafael Bandayrel

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Azkals successfully defended home field by escaping a gutsy Fiji team, 3-2, in a friendly game, Thursday night, at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium.



Phil Younghusband drew first blood when he scored the first goal in penalty kick during the 29th minute of the first half.

In the second half, Filipino-Japanese Pika Minegishi followed up with another goal which extended the Philippine lead to 2-0. Kevin Ingroso then widened the gap, 3-0, by netting another goal at minute 61.

The visiting team, however, refused to stay down as Ame Votoniu scored Fiji’s first goal at the 74th minute of the game.

Fiji was then awarded a penalty after a yellow on Nick O’Donnell inside the box. Roy Krishna silenced the Filipino crowd as he narrowed the lead to just one after scoring past O’Donnell.

The home team, however, held on to the lead as they defended every attempt of Fiji to tie the game.

The Azkals will be back in action against Tajikistan on Mar. 27, Tuesday at Rizal Memorial Stadium.

