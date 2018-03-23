‘Deadpool 2’ Full Trailer revealed

Red-dy yourselves as 20th Century Fox unravels more in the latest full trailer of what’s in store in the hugely anticipated “Deadpool 2” that will open on May 16 in Philippine cinemas.



Starring Ryan Reynolds as the returning titular character, “Deadpool 2” trailer explodes with familiar and new characters, friends and fiends of Wade Wilson aka Deadpool in a series of non-stop, high-octane action.

An action adventure unlike any other in the hero universe, Deadpool, the Merc with the Mouth as seen in the trailer, assembles his own motley bunch to help him fight enemies and save it against the wrath of the dreadful Cable, played by Josh Brolin.

Directed by David Leitch, a filmmaker, stuntman and stunt coordinator, “Deadpool 2” also stars Morena Baccarin, Brianna Hildebrand, T.J. Miller, Stefan Kapicic, Karan Soni, Zazie Beetz and Julian Denison.

Mark your calendars red on May 16, the day that “Deadpool 2” opens in Philippine cinemas nationwide.

