Generika beats Cignal in 5-set thriller

By Jerome Lagunzad

Generika-Ayala regained its rhythm just in time to outlast Cignal in a thrilling finish, 26-24, 18-25, 16-25, 25-22, 15-11, last night and close out its 2018 Chooks to Go-Philippine Superliga Grand Prix first round campaign on a positive note at The Arena in San Juan City.



Trinidad and Tobago native Darlene Ramdin tallied 26 points, built around 23 attacks, two blocks and a service ace, as she took up the offensive cudgels in the fifth and decisive set as the Lifesavers regather their acts to foil the HD Spikers in nearly two hours of play.

It was just the second victory after seven starts for Generika-Ayala which will be bracketed in Pool B in the next round alongside defending champion F2 Logistics and two other teams depending on the outcome of Sta. Lucia’s match against two-time tourney titlist Foton which is being played as of press time.

Cignal finished the opening round with a 3-4 mark.

