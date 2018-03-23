Ochoa gets ‘godfather’

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Nick Giongco

World champion Meggie Ochoa, the country’s premier jiujitsu practitioner, has found a major backer that has expressed its willingness to fulfill her Olympic dreams.



NLEX big boss Rod Franco assured Ochoa of the company’s desire to back her bid in the runup to the Asian Games in Indonesia this August as well as her quest to take part in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Coming off a rousing performance in the London leg of the Abu Dhabi World Tour, Ochoa was warmly received by NLEX executives Wednesday night in Pasig with no less than Franco, Philippine Olympic Committee secretary general Patrick Gregorio and NLEX Sports and Special Projcts head Allan Gregorio in attendance.

“I am happy that things are falling into place,” said Ochoa, gold medalist in last year’s Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games held in Turkmenistan.

Apparently, even before Ochoa started making heads turn, NLEX had been at the forefront of supporting the pint-sized bone-breaker.

“In our small, way we were able to help her accomplish a lot for the country,” said Franco, adding that NLEX had been quietly lending a helping hand to the 27-year-old Ochoa.

Related

comments