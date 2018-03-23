Pyramid of Giza – new discovery since 19th century

By Floro Mercene

The Great Pyramid of Giza was built for the Fourth Dynasty Pharaoh Khufu, and was completed around 2560 BC. Its sheer size and scale is a marvel of human engineering and construction.



It is part of a complex of 3 large pyramids in the Giza Necropolis located in modern Cairo, Egypt. The Great Pyramid is the largest of the three pyramids, and it is part of its own smaller complex that also contains 3 small pyramids that were built for Khufu’s wives.

Its construction, though, has always been the subject of much debate among scholars, because of its massive size and near perfect proportions. Some evidence and the theories suggest that 20,000 workers over the course of 20 years built it. The pyramid was constructed out of stone blocks, each weighing at least 2 tons.

Since the wall of the Great Pyramid of Giza was first breached in the Middle Ages, there remained a good amount of information still unknown about the largest pyramid in Giza. For centuries, scientists and researchers have dedicated their careers to studying the vast structure.

Archaeologists have long understood that there are three major areas within the space; the King’s chamber, the Queen’s chamber, and the Grand Gallery. Yet, according to the article published in Nature, a new void was discovered by scanning through the rocks with subatomic particles. While researchers are unsure of the exact size of the newly discovered space, or whether it’s parallel to the ground or at an angle, they have concluded that it is comparable to the size of the Grand Gallery. The discovery was made after physicists took an image of the inside of the pyramid using particles fired to Earth from space. What the newly discovered chamber was once used for remains a mystery, and one that may take years, if not decades to solve.

