Search for seized teacher in Sulu on

By FRANCIS T. WAKEFIELD

The Armed Forces of the Philippines-Western Mindanao Command (AFP-WestMinCom) said it is exhausting all efforts and means to track down the captors and rescue a public elementary school teacher who was forcibly taken in Sulu yesterday.



The hostage victim was identified as Marjorie Abdul, head teacher of Liang Elementary School, who was forcibly taken by five armed men in the school premises at around 9:30 in the morning.

AFP-WestMinCom spokesperson Captain Jo Ann D. Petinglay said lateral coordination with the police and the provincial government was established to intensify all pursuit operations, identify the perpetrators, and trace their hideouts.

“As we speak, all intelligence resources are being utilized to obtain further information and pursuit operations are currently being launched by all operating units under the Joint Task Force Sulu,” Petinglay said.

“Nevertheless, we strongly condemn any kidnapping ploys employed by lawless groups in the province. Rest assured that we will sustain our operations in coordination with law enforcement agencies,” she added.

