Top cockers in Pasay derby

Top cockers from the provinces collide in the Luzon Gamecock Breeders Association (LGBA) 7-Bullstag Derby today at the Pasay City Cockpit.



Cris Sioson of Bataan, runner-up in the 2018 World Slasher Cup 1 last January, leads the cast in today’s 3-bullstag elims backed by Sagupaan Superfeeds and Complexor 3000.

Sioson, who teamed up with Rey Canedo and Manny Berbano, scored eight points in the WSC, just half a point behind eventual champion Rep. Patrick Antonio.

Also fielding their aces are Gerry Escalona, Ricky Magtuto of NCA, Mark Calixto, Jap Gagalac, Jun Sevilla, Edwin dela Cruz, Hermie Pagtalunan, Rhona Bullecer, Rey Tolentino, Carlos Tumpalan, Boyet Plaza, Nino Tobiano, Ivan Dy, Markus Flores, Jojo Gatlabayan and Nestor Vendivil.

No event will be held at Pasay Cockpit next Friday in observance of the Holy Week. Competition resumes on April 6.

The LGBA circuit’s third and final leg (North vs South 5-Bullstag Derby) sizzles on April 13 with 150 fights.

