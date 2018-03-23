TRI-Factor backs PH triathlon

Local triathlon gets further boost as top Asian multisport brand TRI-Factor holds the third leg of its Asian Championship Series in Camarines Sur in May with a slew of rising and leading triathletes in the region expected to see action.



Put up to provide multi-sport beginners, enthusiasts and veteran triathletes – even kids – a venue to hone their talent and skills in swimming, biking and running, the TRI-Factor have grown from organizing multi-sport events in Singapore to creating the premier short-course championship series across the Asian region.

It features kids triathlon (100, swim-5km bike-1km run), freshmen triathlon (200m swim-10km bike-2km run), sprint triathlon (750m swim-20km bike-5km run), standard triathlon (1.5km-40km bike-10km run) and long triathlon (1.5km swim-60km bike-15km run).

“We’re pleased to announce the TRI-Factor Asian Championship series with new races in the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and China. Our purpose is to provide our athletes diverse race options throughout the year, catering to the specific needs of the athletes across Asia,” said Elvin Ting, manager director of organizing Orange Room Pte Ltd., during yesterday’s event launch at Alphaland City Club in Makati City.

The Asian Championship 2018 series will kick off in Singapore on April 22 then to China on May 13 before action shifts to the Phl on May 25-27 at Camsur Watersports Complex in Camarines Sur.

