6-month Boracay shutdown recommended

By Chito A. Chavez

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), and the Department of Tourism (DoT) have reached an accord recommending a six-month closure of Boracay starting April 26.



This was revealed by DILG Assistant Secretary for Plans and Programs Epimaco Densing III and was eventually confirmed by DOT media director Ina Zara-Loyola.

The recommendation was agreed upon following a meeting with Aklan Governor Florencio Miraflores.

Densing said they already made know their recommendation to President Duterte via a letter yesterday.

The president already expressed support of the idea prior, saying he is amenable to whatever DILG officer-in-charge (OIC) Eduardo M. Año would advice regarding the situation there.

Stakeholders in Boracay like the Philippine Tour Operators Association (PHILTOA), Philippine Travel Agencies Association (PTAA), Tourism Congress Association of the Philippines and Boracay Foundation, on Thursday said the possible closure of Boracay Island may result in the loss of at least R56-billion in revenues and the unemployment of some 36,000 workers.

The affected groups have been seeking a dialogue with the president and other concerned government agencies.

