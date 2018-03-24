Abducted teacher rescued

By NONOY E. LACSON

ZAMBOANGA CITY – The teacher who was abducted by armed men inside the Liang Elementary School in Liang, Patikul, Sulu last Thursday has been rescued by authorities.



Brig. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, Joint Task Force Sulu (JTF-Sulu) commander, said the kidnapped teacher, identified as one Marjorie Abdul, 54, was found in a forested area in Liang about 9:30 p.m., some 12 hours after her abduction.

As to the identity of the teacher’s abductors, Sobejana said they are looking into the possibility they are members of the Ajang-Ajang Group, which is associated with the notorious Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG).

Sobejana said the military is currently conducting hot pursuit operations against the suspects.

