Alaska IronKids on today

Young triathletes take center stage ahead of the elite as they clash in their own version of the swim-bike-run race today in the Alaska IronKids at the Azuela Cove in Davao City.



Over 200 youngsters vie for top honors in four age categories set to fire off at 5:40 a.m. for the premier 13-14 division with the 11-12 group scheduled at 6:40 a.m. to be followed by the 9-10 section at 7:20 a.m. and the 6-8 class at 8 a.m.

Also on tap are relay category and the play long distance race.

The IronKids swim-bike-run has served as the Ironman 70.3 appetizer for years with the local junior version staged to promote a well-balanced lifestyle for kids and at the same time serves as venue for family bonding.

The inaugural Alveo Ironman 70.3 in Davao actually kicked off yesterday with the IronGirls with the main event presented by Petron and held in Mindanao for the first time firing off tomorrow (Sunday).

Ben Allen, a former Xterra world champion, and fellow Australian Tim Reed, the world titlist in 2016, head the elite roster of pros slugging it out in the grueling 1.9K swim, 90K bike, 21K run event highlighting the decade-long staging of Ironman races by Sunrise Events, Inc.

Mexico’s Mauricio Mendez and Bradley Weiss of South Africa, the Xterra world titlists in 2016 and 2017, respectively, three-time Ironman winner Craig Alexander and three-time North American Ironman 70.3 champion Brent McMahon of Canada are also tipped to contend for the crown in the event backed by title sponsor Alveo, an AyalaLand company.

With a relatively flat and straight run and bike courses, observers see a record finish in the blue-ribbon event hosted by Davao and Azuela Cove which drew close to 1,800 participants from 39 countries.

