Binibini Eva Patalinjug to finally fulfill dream of competing abroad

By ROBERT R. REQUINTINA

AFTER she failed four times to compete in pageants abroad, newly crowned Bb. Pilipinas Grand International Eva Psychee Patalinjug is few months away to finally fullfil her dream of representing the Philippines in an international beauty contest.



“It was a very humbling experience to be able to see all the people who were always there to support me from the very beginning. I can never thank you enough for keeping me grounded. You all inspire me to keep on fighting! This one’s for all of you! Thank you @bbpilipinasofficial for this unforgettable experience,” said Patalinjiug as she thanked her supporters and the Bb. Pilipinas Charities Inc. on Instagram.

Nawat Itsaragrisil, owner of the Miss Grand International pageant who watched the finals in Manila last Sunday, is said to be impressed at the performance of Patalinjug.

During the final question and answer round, the Cebuana beauty queen was asked: “What is the role of beauty queens in the pursuit of our country’s economic success, if any?”

Patalinjug answered: “A role of the beauty queen is to be a voice. I am here to make a message to all of you. In these times of uncertainty…taking over our country, we have remained steadfast and have faith in all of its challenges. As a united nation, what we should do is to set aside our political differences, economic and social preferences. Let our love and loyalty to our country rise above all, in the hopes of making a peaceful country. Thank you.”

Former Miss World 2nd Princess Ruffa Gutierrez has expressed admiration to Patalinjug as she watched the coronation night.

On Twitter last Sunday, Gutierrez said that Patalinjug deserved a crown. “Mabuhay ka girl! So relaxed and napakahusay ng sagot mo!! You deserve a crown!!!! She’s from mom’s hometown Cebu right? love the answer!”

Gutierrez went on and said: “Binibini Eva Patalinghug from Cebu is my new fave!! Beauty & brains.”

The Miss Grand International 2018 beauty contest will be held in Myanmar on Oct. 25.

In an exclusive interview in Cavite last December, Patalinjug said that she has no-ill feelings against the Mutya ng Pilipinas Organization despite failure to send her abroad for competition.

