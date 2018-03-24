Hospital opens new cath lab

De Los Santos Medical Center, a subsidiary of Manuel V. Pangilinan’s MVP Group of Companies under Metro Pacific Hospital Holdings Inc., recently inaugurated its new Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory Unit.



Department of Health Secretary Francisco Duque III was one of the affair’s guests of honor.

“It is disheartening to know that many individuals with heart problems do not seek further diagnosis and treatment because they fear the financial implications that come with each procedure,” said Dr. Nilo C. de Los Santos, vice president for medical affairs and chief medical officer of De Los Santos Medical Center.

“That is why, to coincide with new apparatus, we have developed affordable packages for the procedures that will be done at our cardiac cath lab.”

Upon the advice of their cardiologists, people with narrowed or blocked heart arteries can now undergo life-altering procedures such as coronary angiogram and coronary angioplasty at the new facility.

Likewise, those who had experienced life-threatening arrhythmia (when the heart beats too quickly, too slowly, or too irregularly) can avail themselves of a pacemaker insertion package to ensure that their heart rhythms will be normalized.

“At DLSMC, we believe that quality heart care need not be expensive,” affirmed Raul C. Pagdanganan, president and chief executive officer of De Los Santos Medical Center. “Rest assured that we will remain committed to delivering quality but affordable healthcare services as we continue to safeguard every beat of your heart.”

