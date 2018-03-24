Kris gets offers from 3 movie companies

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By GLEN P. SIBONGA

IBINALITA ni Kris Aquino sa kanyang personal blog sa www.krisaquino.ph na nakatanggap siya ng movie offers mula sa tatlong film companies.



Ayon kay Kris sa kanyang blog, “God granted my prayers to be super busy again – I am immensely flattered that apart from my iflix movie commitment, 3 movie companies have all offered me exciting projects – I think it is okay to mention that they are Quantum Films for a movie to be written and directed by Chris Martinez, Direk Paul Soriano’s Ten17 Productions, and hard to believe right before leaving for this trip I got a firm offer with a definite timetable coursed through Roxy Liquigan for a Star Cinema movie.”

Ang sinasabing trip ni Kris ay ang pagpunta niya sa Amerika para sa kanyang medical assessment dahil sa kanyang allergy attacks na nagiging dahilan din ng pagtaas-baba ng kanyang blood pressure. Siyempre kailangan muna niyang masiguro na maayos ang kanyang kalusugan bago niya tuluyang harapin ang maraming trabahong naghihintay sa Pilipinas. Aniya nga, “So this trip is to get answers to what is weakening my immunity, what are my true allergy triggers, what are the conditions and stressors we should minimize, and most importantly what are the preventive measures we should implement to insure my overall wellness.”

Pinili ni Kris na ihayag sa publiko ang kanyang pagpapa-checkup sa Amerika kaysa nga naman kung anu-anong fake news pa ang lumabas tungkol sa kanyang kalagayan. “I want to be honest about why we are flying all the way to the US for my medical assessment…There is this feeling within me that if I don’t initiate sharing my story I open myself up to so many made up scenarios, yet by just telling the truth I may also be helping other people with medical conditions they are ignoring prioritize their health.”

Dagdag pa niya, “Not many people, especially celebrities and politicians will openly share their medical concerns BUT I wanted to remain authentic and transparent. I shall forever be GRATEFUL because of your support for my entrance into the digital world… and I also wanted to impart that professionalism and that single minded focus to succeed are very admirable traits that I am proud of- but prioritizing health and wellness should be just as important a goal, most especially because I am a mother who wants to give my sons the very best of me.”

Related

comments