Movie kings

By Ronald Constantino

LACK & WHITE – No, Highspeed hasn’t forgotten movie kings…even if the past five columns dwelt on movie queens.

Early on, since the late ‘30s, there were two acknowledged movie kings. One black, Pol Salcedo of Cavite, and the other white, Roger de la Rosa of Pampanga, tagged as such according to the colors of their skin.



But there were other big actors: Fernando Poe (father of FPJ, also director and producer), Pempe Padilla and brother Leleng, Ely Ramos, Rudy Concepcion, Angel Esmeralda, Oscar Moreno, Reynaldo Dante, Pancho Magalona, Armando Goyena, Fred Montilla, Teddy Benavidez.

Pol made movies until the ‘80s. Roger quit in the mid-‘50s and became senator and ambassador.

•

‘DA KING’ – Come the ‘60s and Fernando Poe Jr., was billed “Da King,” a title he held until his death more than 10 years ago. All other actors bow, in a manner of speaking, to “Da King.”

After his death, FPJ was also named National Artist, the highest honor given to a Filipino artist. To date, only FPJ has that distinction.

•

OTHER TITLES – To be sure there were other titles conferred on actors.

Rudy Fernandez was “The Other King.”

Dolphy was Comedy King, with the likes of Vic Sotto and Vhong Navarro following in his footsteps.

Ramon Revilla was “Agimat King,” with son Bong as “Titanic Action Star.”

Lito Lapid was “Stunt King.”

Mario Montenegro and Richard Gomez were Brown Adonis.

Robin Padilla’s Bad Boy, now Good Boy.

Eddie Rodriguez, Dindo Fernando, and Christopher de Leon were Drama Kings.

Phillip Salvador was Sex, Drama, Action star.

And Vice Ganda? The Unkabogable comedian.

