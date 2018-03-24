No Holy Week services at St. Mary’s in Marawi

1 SHARES Share Tweet

There will be no Church services at the St. Mary’s Cathedral in Marawi City during the Holy Week.



But Marawi Bishop Edwin dela Pena said that other parishes in his prelature will have a church service.

“In other parishes, there will be a church service as these were not directly affected by the war,” Dela Pena said in a press briefing in Manila for the Duyog Marawi campaign launching yesterday. (Leslie Ann G. Aquino)

Related

comments