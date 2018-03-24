PNP on full alert for Holy Week, summer vacation

Manila, Philippines – Philippine National Police chief Director General Ronald M. dela Rosa said yesterday that police are on full alert for the Holy Week and summer vacation.



Dela Rosa also assured that security measures are now in place for the Holy week and summer vacation to prevent any untoward incidents.

From March 23 to June 13, police presence will be increased in Metro Manila and the rest of the country, especially in tourist destinations and places of convergence.

“Yes, we are ready,” Dela Rosa said during a security inspection at the Araneta Center Bus Terminal in Cubao, Quezon City.

“So far, iyung ating buong PNP ay naka-full alert status, meaning 100 percent ng ating kapulisan ay nagdu-duty habang iyung ating mga mamamayan ay nagba-bakasyon at sinisuguro natin manatiling mapayapa iyung summer vacation para mag enjoy iyung ating mga kababayan,” he said.

Dela Rosa encouraged force multipliers such as barangay tanods and barangay police not to go on vacation to help police in securing the metropolis.

“Sana ay huwag na sila mag bakasyon at magduty rin. Ikutan nila mga villages at subdivisions kung saan karamihan ng mga tao ay nagsipag-alisan, nagsipag-bakasyunan, iniwan iyung bahay. Sana hindi ito mapasukan ng mga Akyat Bahay at Salisi,” Dela Rosa said.

The PNP chief said that they have not monitored any terror threat that could disrupt the Holy Week and summer vacation.

“But then again we are advising the public not to be relaxed and remain vigilant especially in their surroundings para hindi tayo masingitan,” he said.

Dela Rosa said the public can reach the PNP through hotlines 2286, 2920, and 911 if they have any concerns or complaints. (Francis T. Wakefield)

