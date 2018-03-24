PSL: Petron shoots for 8th straight PSL win

by Jerome Lagunzad

Games Today (Baliuag Star Arena)

4 p.m. – Petron vs Smart

6 p.m. – F2 Logistics vs Generika-Ayala

Streaking Petron and defending champion F2 Logistics intend to sustain their sharp forms against separate rivals as the second round of the Chooks to Go-Philippine Superliga Grand Prix gets going today at the Baliuag Star Arena in Bulacan.

After emerging unscathed in the first-round of play, the Blaze Spikers are favored to rack up their eighth consecutive victory as they take on the winless Smart Giga Hitters in Pool A match set at 4 p.m.

The Cargo Movers, winners of their last four matches, are eager to flash their usual groove but could have a tougher grind in their 6 p.m. encounter with the unpredictable Generika-Ayala Lifesavers in Pool B.

Teams in both pools will play another round of action to determine their quarterfinal placings. The survivors in the quarterfinals will then advance to the best-of-three semifinals for a chance to see action in another race-to-two battle in the finals.

All eyes will be on Petron’s touted import duo of Americans Lindsay Stalzer and Hillary Hurley who will in for another slam-bang encounter against Smart’s gem of an import in Gyselle Silva, who is coming off a 40-point explosion the last time out.

The Blaze Spikers handled the Giga Hitters with ease behind a dominant straight-sets victory in the first round, but Petron won’t have to expect such cruise since Smart will field another import this time in Serbian Sanja Trivunovic.

A fair share of the spotlight is also expected to fall on the main match, with new recruits Lourdes Clemente, Minami Yoshioka and returnee Ara Galang tipped to deliver ample contributions for F2 Logistics.

Those three locals played huge roles in the Cargo Movers’ 25-18, 25-16, 25-12 victory over the Lifesavers last week and F2 Logistics coach Arnold Laniog is expecting nothing less than a better performance.

