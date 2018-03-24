Scottie All-Star’s top vote-getter

Scottie Thompson and June Mar Fajardo emerged 1-2 in the fans voting for this year’s PBA All-Star.



The third year Barangay Ginebra guard clinched the No. 1 spot after tallying a strong 33,068 votes to lead the Mindanao selection, while the 6-foot-10 San Miguel standout comes a close second with 32,135 to lead the Visayas team.

The All-Star Week will be held from May 23 to 27 in the provinces of Davao del Sur, Batangas, and Iloilo pitting Gilas Pilipinas against a selection team representing Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

Mark Barroca of Magnolia Pambansang Manok and Rain or Shine’s James Yap are the two other players to breach the 30,000 vote barrier.

Barroca is No. 2 in Mindanao behind Thompson with 31,810, while Yap garnered 30,203 to finish second in the Visayas after Fajardo.

Japeth Aguilar also of Barangay Ginebra, meanwhile, received 23,348 votes and led by a mile over second placer Calvin Abueva of Alaska (18,655) for the top spot in the Luzon team.

Veteran Ginebra guard LA Tenorio, however, rankings no. 3 with 14,381, followed by Paul Lee (14,095). Marc Pingris of Magnolia garnered 14,019 votes to complete the starters for the Luzon Team.

Also making it to the starting line-up for Mindanao Team are Magnolia teammates Jio Jalalon (26,850) and Peter June Simon (26,754), along with Blackwater sophomore big man Mac Belo (21,732).

Completing the Visayas selection are NLEX guard Kiefer Ravena ranks third (27,642) followed by Ginebra big man Greg Slaughter (21,016), and Globalport’s Terrence Romeo (20,720). Ravena is the only rookie voted to the starting line-up of all three All-Star selections supported by PEAK.

