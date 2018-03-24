Slasher Cup 2 at Big Dome

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Top breeders and cockfighting enthusiasts will once again witness the best and the brightest of them when the 2018 World Slasher Cup 2 returns to the Smart Araneta Coliseum on May 6 to 12.



Touted as the “Olympics of Cockfighting,” organizers of the World Slashers Cup are brimming with confidence that this year’s second edition will duplicate – or even surpass – the success achieved in the opening staging last January.

Representative Patrick Antonio ruled the previous edition against a crack field of rivals from United States, Kuwait, Indonesia, Malaysia, Taiwan, and the Philippines for his seventh World Slasher Cup crown, making him of the most admired personalities of the sport—and an idol to many.

Interested parties who want to challenge Antonio will have to field entries in the 2-cock Eliminations from May 6 to 7; 3-cock Semis on May 8 and 9; and 4-cock Pre-Finals and 4-cock Finals on May 11 and 12, respectively. The event will have a one-day break on May 10. (Jerome Lagunzad)

Related

comments