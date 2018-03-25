  • | Manila Bulletin | MBCN | Balita |
    Alab eyes repeat against Knights

    March 25, 2018 | Filed under: Basketball | Posted by:

    By JONAS TERRADO

    Game Today
    (Sta. Rosa, Laguna)
    8 p.m. – Alab Pilipinas vs CLS Knights

    San Miguel Alab Pilipinas tries to complete a season sweep of CLS Knights Indonesia and gain momentum before playoffs today in its final elimination round match in the ASEAN Basketball League at the City of Sta. Rosa Multi-Purpose Complex in Sta. Rosa, Laguna.

    Alab needs to beat CLS in the 8 p.m. contest for a chance at staying in contention for an outright semifinals berth given to the top two teams after the eliminations.

