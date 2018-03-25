Alab eyes repeat against Knights

- Home
By JONAS TERRADO
Game Today
(Sta. Rosa, Laguna)
8 p.m. – Alab Pilipinas vs CLS Knights
San Miguel Alab Pilipinas tries to complete a season sweep of CLS Knights Indonesia and gain momentum before playoffs today in its final elimination round match in the ASEAN Basketball League at the City of Sta. Rosa Multi-Purpose Complex in Sta. Rosa, Laguna.
Alab needs to beat CLS in the 8 p.m. contest for a chance at staying in contention for an outright semifinals berth given to the top two teams after the eliminations.