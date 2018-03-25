AWOL cop arrested

By HANS AMANCIO

A policeman who reportedly went absent without leave (AWOL) was arrested along with two other suspected drug peddlers in a buy-bust operation Saturday in Manila.



The suspect, identified as Francisco Ilagan, 41, of #1923 F. Leveriza St., Pasay City, was a member of the Philippine National Police (PNP) and has reportedly gone AWOL since 2014, Chief Inspector Salvador Tangdol said. The two other suspects were identified as Nielsen Mosqueda, 39, and Jessica Grace Cabrera, 20, both from Maginhawa St., Malate Manila.

Elements of the Manila Police District Police Station 5 (MPD-PS5) conducted a buy-bust operation along Quintos St. corner M. H. del Pilar St., Malate, Manila at 5:30 a.m. on March 24 to apprehend the suspects.

Following the successful fake drug purchase through a poseur buyer, the arresting officers apprehended the suspects and recovered 21 sachets of shabu with an estimated street value of P100,000.

The drugs were brought to the PNP-Crime Laboratory Office for further investigation and safe-keeping. The suspects, however, were temporarily detained at the MPD-PS5 and will face appropriate charges.

Meantime, a tricycle driver sleeping inside his vehicle escaped death after being shot by a bicycle-riding assailant in a shooting incident Saturday in Sampaloc, Manila.

Police reports identified the victim as Gerald Lagazpi, 28, of Sampaloc, Manila.

Initial investigation revealed that the victim was taking a nap inside his tricycle at around 4:26 a.m. on March 24 along Honradez St. corner Kundiman St. of Brgy. 546, Zone 45, Sampaloc, Manila when the suspect arrived.

The suspect reportedly stopped by and fired a shot at Lagazpi, causing a gunshot wound on the victim’s left wrist.

The suspect then fled towards Quintos St., Sampaloc, Manila.

Lagazpi was immediately brought to the Ospital ng Maynila by responding citizens and is currently recovering from his wounds.

Police said, a certain Rizalito Zablayan, 48, of 355 Craig St., Sampaloc, Manila recovered a handgun from the crime scene and turned it over to authorities.

