Gavina mulls UE transfer

By Jerome Lagunzad

If their stars will align, former Kia Picanto tactician Chris Gavina would like to give it a try in leading the University of the East men’s basketball program which has been struggling to keep up with its well-funded rivals in the UAAP for the past few years.



In a phone interview with Tempo-Manila Bulletin yesterday, Gavina, 39, confirmed that he’s been approached by a certain UE team official for the possible coaching gig following the departure of veteran mentor Derrick Pumaren last December.

“It is something that I would really consider if the opportunity arises. Of course, I said that I’m always open for it,” he said.

“Definitely the program was discussed with regards to their culture and where they like to take their program. I’m highly grateful that they’ve decided to put me in that shortlist of candidates that they have.”

Any talks, at least for now, will have to remain at an exploratory stage since Gavina stressed that his full concentration is on the Valenzuela Classic who are making a deep playoff run in the inaugural Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Anta Rajah Cup.

