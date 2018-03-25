Honest lyrics, rhythmic beats

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Ronald Constantino

MONSTER HIT – Ex-Battalion’s “Hayaan Mo Sila” is, indeed, a monster hit, with over 40 million views on YouTube. When the eight-year-old girl in the house, Meg R. Panganiban, saw the loot bag given away at the presscon of ExB, she started singing “Hayaan Mo Sila,” even if she didn’t fully understand the words.



The honest lyrics and rhythmic beats of the songs of ExB explain the immense popularity of the hip-hop sextet, whose ages range from 22 to 28.

Their singles like “Need You” and “Come with Me” also gained huge following via its viral official videos on YouTube.

The manager of ExB, Ai-Ai de las Alas, hosted a presscon for the six boys – more of young men – at her newly opened restaurant, Ai Sarap Express, at the corner of Mother Ignacia and Sgt. Esguerra in Quezon City.

“Madam” – that’s how ExB calls Ai-Ai – announced that sometime in September or October this year the group will have a US tour, where their first-CD will be sold to the concert audience. “Para may pang-shopping sila,” Ai-Ai said.

•

ENDORSER – Proof positive that ExB “has arrived” is the clothing line RRJ got them as endorser. An RRJ executive said ExB embodies the fashion lifestyle brand’s slogan “Live Your Style.”

The six members of ExB have their own distinct style of dressing and speaking which appeals to millennials.

In collaboration with RRJ, ExB merchandise will roll out within the year, affordable but quality and trendsetting for men and women alike.

•

THANKS TO – Ai-Ai de las Alas linked with Ex Battalion, thanks to Facebook. She confessed that her own album didn’t quite make it and so her manager, Boy Abunda, suggested a coordination of sorts with the YouTube sensation.

From then on it was smooth sailing. Ai-Ai gets emotional when she realizes how far ExB has gone, “parang mga anak ko na sila. Iba-iba ang ugali, pero mababait lahat.”

Related

comments