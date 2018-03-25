Pamintuan stays perfect

Former Palarong Pambansa standout Nicole Meah Pamintuan kept her perfect campaign going in the National Age Group Swimming Championships yesterday by splashing her way to three more golds at the Rizal Memorial pool.



Pamintuan, who bagged six golds in the girls high school division of the 2017 national Palaro held in San Jose, Antique, had close wins in the girls 19-year-old-and-over 200-meter freestyle (2:11.35) and 50-meter freestyle (28.30) but easily won the 100-meter back stroke event (1:07.08) to emerge as the most bemedalled athlete after two days of action in the competition.

Three-time Palaro MVP Maurice Sacho Ilustre fell one gold medal short of matching his La Salle Zobel teammate’s haul, clinching the boys 19-over plum in the 200-meter freestyle (2:01.37) and 50-meter butterfly events (26.33), but was relegated to the bronze in the thrilling 50-meter freestyle race (24.80)

Jexter Jansen Cjia topped the race in 24.57 seconds, nosing out silver medalist Seb Wong (24.68) in the meet organized by Philippine Swimming Inc., the country’s swimming body recognized by the Asian Swimming Federation and the International Swimming Federation.

“I am glad I could still compete because of the new age group that was added in the tournament. These victories feel good,” said a delighted Pamintuan after going five-for-five so far in the swimfest supported by the Philippine Sports Commission.

“I’m just happy to be here since they added the new age group. I should no longer be competing in this tournament under the old (swimming) format,” noted Ilustre, 18, who will be an incoming freshman student this semester at La Salle.

Sharing the limelight was Rafael Barreto, who nearly made the Youth Olympic Games A qualifying time in the boys 100-meter butterfly stroke last Friday, raising his tally to three mints with victories in the boys 16-18 50-meter butterfly (25.57) and 50-meter freestyle (24.62).

