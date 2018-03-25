Public warned vs fake Biogesic

By Analou de Vera

Health authorities warned the public against counterfeit Biogesic Paracetamol 500 mg tablets being sold in the market.



“All healthcare professionals and the general public are hereby warned as to the availability of this counterfeit drug product in the market which poses potential danger or injury to consumers,” the FDA stated in their advisory 2018-081.

The FDA said consumers need to examine the color, print appearance, and foil pattern to determine if the drug is authentic.

To ensure safety, the public were reminded to purchase drug products from FDA-licensed establishments.

“The importation, selling or offering for sale of such is in direct violation of Republic Act 9711 or the Food and Drug Administration Act of 2009, and Republic Act 8203, or the Special Law on Counterfeit Drugs, therefore a penalty shall be imposed,” the FDA stated.

The agency requested local government units to “to ensure that this counterfeit product is not sold or made available in their localities or areas of jurisdiction.”

