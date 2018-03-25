Security guard shot dead

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Lesley Caminade Vestil

CEBU CITY – A security guard was killed while another guard and two German nationals were wounded after still unidentified assailants peppered them with bullets outside a KTV bar along Archbishop Reyes Ave., Barangay Kamputhaw, Cebu City early morning Saturday.



Police said, security guard Wilson Bucay died on the spot, while his co-worker George Lambating was rushed to a hospital with wounds on his face and arm.

The two Germans hurt in the incident were identified as Pauline Basbach, 20 and Manuel Goerrings, 24. Police surmised the incident might be drug related, with the owner of the vehicle Bucay was guiding believed to be linked to local drug gangs.

Recovered from the crime scene were 53 empty shells from an M16, and one spent shell from a 12-gauge shotgun.

Related

comments