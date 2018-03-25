Texas Tech, Duke advance to ‘Sweet 16’

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Texas Tech is headed to the Elite Eight for the first time in program history.

Keenan Evans had 16 points and the third-seeded Red Raiders overcame an early first half hole and dominated second-seeded Purdue down the stretch to earn a 78-65 victory in the Sweet 16 on Friday night.



Texas Tech will play top seed Villanova in the East regional final Sunday.

Zach Smith added 14 points and five rebounds.

Duke is back in the Elite Eight for the first time since its 2015 team won it all after holding off a late charge from rival Syracuse, 69-65, in the Midwest Region semifinals.

Marvin Bagley scored 22 points and Wendell Carter Jr had 14 with 12 rebounds for the Blue Devils (29-7), who will face top-seeded Kansas – a rare matchup of bluebloods in a tournament defined by chaos – on Sunday in Omaha.

But Duke couldn’t shake the Orange (23-14) until the final buzzer sounded.

Related

comments