World champs at Elorde Awards

Three world champions of 2017 will receive the highest recognition as Boxers of the Year in the 18th Gabriel “Flash” Elorde Memorial Awards and Banquet of Champions tonight at the Grand Ballroom of the Okada Hotel Manila.



Theevent is presented by Johnny Elorde Management International and the Gabriel “Flash” Elorde Foundation.

IBF world superflyweight champion Jerwin Ancajas, IBF world light flyweight titleholder Milan Melindo and WBO world bantamweight king Marlon Tapales will receive boxing’s highest accolade in the annual rites coinciding with the 83rd birth anniversary of Da Flash, the first Filipino boxer to be inducted into the World and International Hall of Fame.

Another highlight of the rites is the casting of the fists of former WBO world welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao, and WBA world welterweight titleholder Bernabe Villacampo.

Pacquiao will also be the guest of honor and speaker.

Thirty-nine international and regional champions and nine Philippine boxing kings will go on stage to receive major awards to be presented by Laura Elorde, wife of the boxing legend who was world junior lightweight champion from 1960-67 and in whose memory the awards are conferred.

