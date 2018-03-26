Gaballo is WBA champ

MIAMI – Reymart Gaballo came up victorious in his biggest fight to date, defeating Stephon Young by unanimous decision to win the vacant WBA interim junior bantamweight title on Friday night at the Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood, Florida.



Two judges scored the fight 117-110 while the third had it 118-109.

The General Santos City native scored the only knockdown of the fight in the third round with a right hand which dropped the erstwhile unbeaten American Young.

Gaballo improves to 19-0 with 16 knockouts.

