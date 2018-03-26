Looming storm nears PH

3 SHARES Share Tweet

The low-pressure area, which is still outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility, continues to approach the country from the Pacific Ocean.



Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration forecaster Meno Mendoza said the LPA remains outside the country’s area of responsibility and was estimated at 1,875 kilometers east of Mindanao yesterday morning.

Mendoza said the LPA is still expected to enter PAR today or tomorrow and will intensify into a tropical depression within the next few days. It will be called “Caloy” once it becomes a tropical cyclone inside the country.

PAGASA said the weather disturbance is not expected to make landfall over any part of the country.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon or “amiha” is still prevailing over Luzon and the tail-end of cold front is affecting the eastern section of Eastern Visayas. (Ellalyn V. Ruiz)

Related

comments