More Star Circle hopefuls

2 SHARES Share Tweet

By Nestor Cuartero

JUST A THOUGHT: We must let go of the life we have planned, so as to accept the one that is waiting for us. – Joseph Campbell



•

Meet the other members of Star Circle 2018.

ZONIA MEJIA: She’s sweet 16, an expert in swimming.

She broke into the scene as a Pinoy Big Brother 737 housemate where she was billed “Blossoming Beauty ng Quezon City” in 2015.

She has acted on LuvU and the recently-concluded afternoon soap The Promise of Forever.

Zonia thinks she can make a credible mermaid in a film.

•

YASMYNE SUAREZ: At 20, this young hopeful has finished a course in Acting at New York University, where she studied for two years.

Yasmyne says she wanted to prepare herself for a serious career in acting. She started training under Star Magic workshops as far back as 2013.

She landed a role in horror flick Spirit of the Glass 2.

•

HENZ VILLARAIZ: Henz Villaraiz, 18, took a shot on Pinoy Boyband Superstar last year. While he didn’t win, Henz made it to the live shows and his weeks of performances landed him a spot on the Top 10.

It was on the show that Johnny Manahan spotted him. He was offered a management contract under Star Magic.

Born in Manila, Henz pursued his education in Australia and Japan.

Henz is part of the daytime soap Sana Dalawa ang Puso. He’s also working on his first independent film for Cinemalaya.

•

DANIELA STRANNER: The youngest at 15, Filipino-German Daniela Stranner was a football varsity player for her school.

She’s a mean guitar player.

•

PATTY MENDOZA: While kept busy and tormented writing her graduation thesis, Patty is squeezing in her various trainings in preparation for her acting career.

The 20-year old is graduating in June from the University of Santo Tomas.

Patty has done a number of commercials. She likes to act in romcom movies.

Related

comments