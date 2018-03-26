MPBL: Batangas storms into Final Four

by Jerome Lagunzad

Games Tomorrow (Muntinlupa Sports Complex)

7 p.m. – Bulacan vs Parañaque

(Kuyas lead series 1-0)

9 p.m. –Navotas vs Muntinlupa

(Cagers lead series 1-0)

Top-ranked Batangas City swept eight-seeded Bataan, 95-82, Saturday night to clinch the first Final Four berth in the 2018 Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Anta Rajah Cup at the Valenzuela Astrodome.



Former pro Lester Alvarez took charge with 17 points, on top of six assists and five rebounds while wingman Val Acuña and Bong Quinto added 14 points apiece as the Athletics reasserted their mastery over the Defenders whom they beat, 88-75, in the opener.

“Closing out the series is the most difficult thing to do, and that’s exactly what happened,” said Batangas City coach Mac Tan. “Now that we’re in the semis, perhaps we can only have a short break and prepare. We’re going to have a Holy Week break, but will be back in practice by Black Saturday.”

Meanwhile, Quezon City upstaged Valenzuela, 76-68, to force a rubber match in their quarterfinal series.

Former Mapua standout Hesed Gabo led the Capitals with 17 points while big man Jan Collado tallied 11 points and 10 rebounds.

The win avenged QC’s 96-89 loss in the opener.

“The mentality coming to this game is not do-or-die. It’s do or do it,” said Capitals coach Vis Valencia. “Holy Week is coming, but we have to sacrifice. We know how valuable it is, but we have to sacrifice and prepare for Game 3.”

Big man Ford Ruaya tallied 17 points and nine rebounds while former Arellano stalwart Rocky Acidre added 15 points and six rebounds for the Classic.

James Castro led all scorers with 21 points not op of seven rebounds and as many assists while four-time PBA scoring champion Gary David scored 15 points but they still could not prevent the Defenders from dodging the big ax from the Athletics.

