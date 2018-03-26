Muntinlupa’s best

by Atty. Ignacio R. Bunye

25 years ago, with then Vice Mayor Jimmy Fresnedi, we started to search for and recognize the best and the brightest in the various secondary schools in Muntinlupa City.



Many of the Ten Most Outstanding Students (10MOST) are now brilliant doctors, lawyers, engineers, accountants and professionals, who not only shine in their chosen fields, but are the best in what they do. Even those who are still in the university are carving a name for themselves.

Right after high school, some became Oblation Scholars (UPCAT Top 50 in the UPCAT), Merit Scholars (ACET Top 50), Star Scholars (DLSUCAT Top 20) and UP INTARMED (UP Med’s 7-year accelerated medicine program) passers.

Joseph Patrick Echavarria, 10MOST2001 Rank 1 from De la Salle Santiago Zobel School, went on to become one of the Ten Outstanding Students of the Philippines (TOSP) in 2005. Ralph Guzman, 10MOST1999 from the PAREF Southridge School for Boys, went on to become a GMA News Reporter and Anchor, before moving on to become the COO of Guthrie-Jensen, a consultancy firm. Clemente Domingo III, 10MOST1995 from the Southridge Night School now has his own fast-rising advertising agency, Ideas X Machina.

Steven Camiña, 10MOST2005 from Southridge, took his BS Computer Science and Engineering and Masters of Engineering in Computer Science at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. His schoolmate, Lance Katigbak, 10MOST2011, studied BA Broadcast Communication at UP Diliman for two years before moving on to finish his degree at Harvard University.

Juan Miguel Montes, 10MOST2001 from Southridge, earned his Mathematical Finance degree and PhD from the Università degli Studi di Padova, one of Europe’s oldest and most prestigious universities. Raz de la Torre, 10MOST1997 from Zobel, studied at the The London Film School, and is now a TV and film director for ABS-CBN and Star Cinema.

Jay Patrick Santiago, 10MOST2000 Rank 1 from the South Crest School, went on to become a member of the Hong Kong International Arbitration Court after finishing Law. He is currently a Dual Qualified (England and Wales and the Philippines) International Arbitration Court Lawyer.

Roselyn Mateo, 10MOST2000 from the PAREF Woodrose School for Girls, was one of the many 10MOST INTARMED passers. After UP Med, she did her residency at the Rush University Medical Center in Chicago. She recently moved to the Harvard Medical School in Boston to do clinicals and research in Endocrinology. Jernelyn Reloj, 10MOST1998 Rank 1 from the Muntinlupa National High School-Main, after finishing medicine, now, has her own clinic.

Last Friday, on the award’s 25th year, the Muntinlupa city government recognized the following awardees for this year, aptly nicknamed 10MOST Silver.

Jose Mateo Emmanuel Fernando – De La Salle Santiago Zobel School

Allaina Nicole Abergas – Miraculous Medal School

Fiorello Marco Mercado – Muntinlupa Christian Academy

Reichmond Zaldy Bantilan – Muntinlupa National High School – Main

Domingo Macinas Jr. – Muntinlupa Science High School

Antonio Jose Maria Lorenzo – PAREF Southridge

Katrina Hernandez – PAREF Woodrose

Jolina Abner – Pedro E. Diaz High School

Michaela Villeza – Poblacion National High School

Marielle Dianne Villena – South Mansfield College

The Steering Committee for this year’s search is headed by Engr. Allan A. Cachuela, City Administrator, Co-Chaired by Dr. Mauro C. De Gulan, Schools Division Superintendent of DepEd Muntinlupa, Karla Marie V. Gabriel, Head of Muntinlupa Scholarship Program as Vice Chairperson, Councilor Stephanie G. Teves, City Council Chair of Committee on Education and Ram V. Salazar, Vice President of MOST.

Note: You may email us at totingbunye2000@gmail.com. You may also “like” us in Facebook at “Speaking Out”.

