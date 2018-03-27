Ablan, 85

By Freddie G. Lazaro

LAOAG CITY, Ilocos Norte – Former Ilocos Norte Congressman Roquito “Roque” Ablan Jr., 85, passed away at 8 a.m. on Monday at St. Luke’s Hospital.



Sarita Ablan, the veteran politician’s daughter-in-law, confirmed the news to media explaining Ablan expired while confined at the hospital due to kidney failure, among other complications.

The family is yet to announce details of the ex-solon’s wake.

In his Facebook account, Presidential Communication Operation Office (PCOO) Assistant Secretary Kris Ablan, the ex-solon’s son said, “My dad passed away peacefully this morning. Lucky to be at his bedside when he died.”

Laoag City Councilor Roque “RB” Ablan described his grandfather as a “Great Man.”

In his Facebook account, Councilor Ablan said “My Grandfather, Literally, he dedicated his whole life to others…Literally, his priority was them…Literally, we can all see that he sacrificed his time for his family just to serve his constituents, friends, colleagues, party mates, and love for his country.”

Ablan served as congressman representing the 1st district of Ilocos Norte for eight terms. His last stint as lawmaker was at the 14th Congress from 2007 to 2010.

He was a close friend and political ally of former President Ferdinand E. Marcos.

