Oil prices up this Holy Week

By Myrna M. Velasco

Big-time price increases figuratively nailed consumers on the cross as gasoline prices went up by P1.15 per liter and diesel by P1.10 per liter this Holy Week.



Kerosene, which is another socially sensitive commodity to penny-pinching Filipino consumers, will also go up by P1 per liter in these price adjustments.

Oil firms that have increased prices are Flying V, Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corp., PTT Philippines, Eastern Petroleum Corp., and Phoenix Petroleum Philippines Inc.

The others are expected to follow. Price hikes would either be effective at 12:01 a.m. or 6 a.m. today and the adjustments will depend on the pricing notice that they have sent to their retail networks and dealers.

The increases were described as “ill-timed” as many Filipino families are travelling to the provinces to observe Holy Week.

Oil firms noted that the increases were due to the usual upswing in global and Asian prices.

