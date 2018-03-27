‘Pacific Rim’ dethrones ‘Black Panther’

NEW YORK (AP) – It took six weeks but “Black Panther” has finally been unseated as the top film at the North American box office. The monsters vs. robots science-fiction sequel “Pacific Rim: Uprising” dethroned the superhero sensation with $28 million in ticket sales over the weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday.



But the result for “Pacific Rim: Uprising,” a Universal Pictures-Legendary Entertainment release that cost $150 million to make, was soft – at least domestically. Like the recently released “Tomb Raider,” its biggest business was in China. “Pacific Rim: Uprising” debuted there with $65 million for Legendary, which the Chinese conglomerate Wanda Group acquired in 2016.

And even though “Black Panther” slid to second place with $16.7 million in its sixth weekend, Ryan Coogler’s film notched another box-office milestone. It’s now the highest-grossing superhero film ever in North America, not accounting for inflation. The film’s $631 million in domestic ticket sales has surpassed the $623 million of 2012′s “The Avengers.” ″Black Panther” also becomes the fifth highest grossing film of all-time, rising above “Star Wars:

The Last Jedi.”

