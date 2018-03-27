PBA DL: SSC romps to 39-point win over EAC

By Jerome Lagunzad

Che’Lu Bar and Grill-San Sebastian rubbed salt on the wounds of also-ran Batangas-Emilio Aguinaldo College, 99-60, yesterday and secured playoffs spot in the 2018 PBA D-League Aspirants Cup at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.



Former pro league draftee Samboy De Leon led a balanced attack with 15 points while guard Ryan Costelo came up with a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds as the Revellers proved too hot to handle for the cold-shooting Generals.

Wingman Allyn Bulanadi and center Alfred Batino provided tremendous boost off the bench, combining for 26 points, 13 rebounds and four assists, for Che’Lu Bar and Grill which stretched its win-run to five, improved to 7-3 overall and claimed the fourth berth in the six-team playoff cast.

Veteran Cedrick Ablaza had a team-high 14 points off the bench while skipper Cedric De Joya added 10 points in a losing cause for the Generals, who suffered their eight setback in nine matches.

