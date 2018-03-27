PNP condemns mauling of 6 new PNPA graduates

By Martin A. Sadongdong

The Philippine National Police yesterday condemned the alleged mauling of six graduates of the PNP Academy Maragtas Class of 2018 by their underclassmen after their commencement exercises in Silang, Cavite last March 21.



PNP chief Director General Ronald M. dela Rosa said that the incident was an “on-and-off tradition” among the cadet core which is “not sanctioned by the PNPA management.”

PNPA director Chief Supt. Joseph Adnol said at least 41 cadets are now being investigated for the incident that reportedly happened at the PNPA barracks between 4 to 5 p.m. after President Duterte left the academy.

Fifteen of them are now facing administrative cases while nine cadets would be criminally charged after two of their victims – Inspectors Ylam Lambenecio and Arjay Divino – are set to file a case before the Silang police station.

The nine cadets are 2C Donald Ramirez Kissing, 2C Jem Camcam Peralta, 2C Clint John Baguidodol, 2C Paul Christopher de Guzman Macalalad, 2C Loreto Aquino Tuliao Jr., and a certain 2C Delos Santos, 2C Calamba, 2C Coplat, and 2C Amanon. The four other mauling victims are Insp. Mark Kevin Villares, Floyd Traquena, Jan Paul Magmoyao, and Jail Insp. Arjay Cuasay.

Adnol said the “cadets of interests” seemed to have “personal grudges” and wanted to get even with their upper classmen who mauled them using arnis sticks and stones. He added that those involved are on their third year in the academy and are set to graduate next year.

“Ang lumalabas sa investigation namin, they want to get even with their upperclass men. Sila ‘yung mga strict sa implementation ng mga policies,” Andol said.

He also stated that the cadets would be dismissed from the academy “if they will be found guilty of grave misconduct and conduct unbecoming of a cadet and officer.”

