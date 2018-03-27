Police heighten security ahead of 49th NPA founding anniversary

By Martin A. Sadongdong

The Philippine National Police has stepped up their defenses against the New People’s Army which is set to celebrate its 49th founding anniversary on Maundy Thursday.



PNP chief Director General Ronald M. dela Rosa has ordered all regional directors and unit commanders to “fortify their community defenses and step up target-hardening measures” against the NPA, the armed wing of the Communist Party of the Philippines.

“As we all know based on historical data, the CPP-NPA is known to launch offensive actions to drumbeat the commemoration of significant events in the underground organization” Dela Rosa said.

Dela Rosa also instructed his men to put in place necessary counter-measures “to strengthen defenses of “soft targets” and avoid being caught flat-footed in case of enemy actions.”

The PNP chief said that they would “take advantage of the summer season” to launch tactical offensive operations against the remaining guerilla fronts. The initiatives would be complemented by pursuit operations against CPP-NPA front organizations and support systems, particularly those who are wanted before the court, he added.

